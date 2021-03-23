Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,070 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 885,866 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 27,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,073,000 after acquiring an additional 631,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,301,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of SPG opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

