Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.56% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $28,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,848,000 after acquiring an additional 743,264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $14,964,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 237,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,481,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $60.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

