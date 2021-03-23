Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,465 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79.

