Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $21,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $166.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $173.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

