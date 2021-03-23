Stifel Financial Corp Has $20.62 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $20,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 54,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

