Stifel Financial Corp Has $21.06 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.91% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $21,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

IPAC stock opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31.

