Stifel Financial Corp Has $22.67 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $22,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 22.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.00.

Shares of CP opened at $356.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $180.12 and a 52-week high of $385.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

