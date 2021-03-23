Stifel Financial Corp Has $24.50 Million Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,045 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.11% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $24,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

