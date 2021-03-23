Stifel Financial Corp Has $25.80 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,412 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.