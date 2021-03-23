Stifel Financial Corp Has $27.61 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $27,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

