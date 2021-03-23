Stifel Financial Corp Has $28.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $28,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,307.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 84,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 81,364 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 513,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,808,000 after acquiring an additional 45,009 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

