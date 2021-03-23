Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,868 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $25,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.