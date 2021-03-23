Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Arch Capital Group worth $24,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

