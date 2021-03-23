Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $22,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

ULTA opened at $315.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.28 and its 200 day moving average is $272.72. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.34 and a 12-month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

