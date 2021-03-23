Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.29% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $20,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $172.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $181.98.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

