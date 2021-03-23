Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.10% of Stifel Financial worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 110.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $724,660.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.05. 10,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

