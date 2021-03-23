Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $21,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,066,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX opened at $95.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $96.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.