Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,820 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of Hanesbrands worth $22,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $2,345,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,854,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,365,000 after acquiring an additional 796,224 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 164,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $21.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

