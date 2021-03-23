Stifel Financial Corp Sells 120,304 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,304 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $28,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

