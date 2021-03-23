Stifel Financial Corp Sells 12,914 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Realty Income worth $21,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

