Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,033 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $23,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,615,000 after purchasing an additional 678,699 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,300,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ABB by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after acquiring an additional 475,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ABB by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 211,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth about $3,684,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.8743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

