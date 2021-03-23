Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,899 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $23,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.