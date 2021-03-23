Stipend (SPD) Trading Down 36.1% This Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Stipend has a market cap of $275,518.46 and $38.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,229.68 or 0.99732898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00035257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.88 or 0.00380797 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.00281146 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.21 or 0.00699224 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00079956 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

