Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 23rd (ABST, ACUIF, AEVA, ALYA, AMTI, AMWD, APEI, API, BBTVF, CTSDF)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2021


Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 23rd:

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST). Desjardins issued a buy rating on the stock.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI). They issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Desjardins started coverage on shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF). Desjardins issued a buy rating on the stock.

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF). Desjardins issued a buy rating on the stock.

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a conviction-buy rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Magal Security Systems (NYSE:ID). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF). They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR). They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU). They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Desjardins began coverage on shares of mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF). Desjardins issued a buy rating on the stock.

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA). They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ). The firm issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). HSBC Holdings plc issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

