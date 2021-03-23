Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 23rd (ABST, ACUIF, AEVA, ALYA, AMTI, AMWD, APEI, API, BBTVF, CTSDF)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 23rd:

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST). Desjardins issued a buy rating on the stock.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of. Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI). They issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Desjardins started coverage on shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF). Desjardins issued a buy rating on the stock.

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF). Desjardins issued a buy rating on the stock.

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a conviction-buy rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Magal Security Systems (NYSE:ID). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF). They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR). They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU). They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Desjardins began coverage on shares of mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF). Desjardins issued a buy rating on the stock.

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA). They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ). The firm issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). HSBC Holdings plc issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

