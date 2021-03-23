Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 23rd (AZN, HFG, HLAG, KCO, MT, PHIA, SAE, SAN, SZG, TKA)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 23rd:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.10 ($3.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €270.00 ($317.65) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

