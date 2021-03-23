Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 23rd (AZN, HFG, HLAG, KCO, MT, PHIA, SAE, SAN, SZG, TKA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 23rd:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Get AstraZeneca PLC alerts:

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)

was given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €3.10 ($3.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €270.00 ($317.65) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.