Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 23rd (ADNT, AKRO, AVY, BMRN, CHEK, CS, CUB, CVS, DAI, ERJ)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2021


Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 23rd:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Atlantic Securities.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $139.00 price target on the stock.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Dawson James. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $13.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $24.05 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $247.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $260.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its peer perform rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Argus.

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $415.00 price target on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $10.50 target price on the stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a $157.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $171.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $19.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.50.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.25.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.25.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. Wolfe Research currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Northcoast Research.

