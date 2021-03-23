Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 23rd (ADNT, AKRO, AVY, BMRN, CHEK, CS, CUB, CVS, DAI, ERJ)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 23rd:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Atlantic Securities.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $139.00 price target on the stock.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Dawson James. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $13.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $24.05 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $247.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $260.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its peer perform rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Argus.

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $415.00 price target on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $10.50 target price on the stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a $157.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $171.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $19.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.50.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.25.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.25.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. Wolfe Research currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Northcoast Research.

