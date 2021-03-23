Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 23rd (EVD, NEM, RLJ, SAE, SANM, SCSC, SMAR, SMED, VOLV.B)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 23rd:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €205.00 ($241.18) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 236 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.