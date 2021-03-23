Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,286 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,117% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,364,000 after acquiring an additional 121,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $6,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXS. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of AXS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.09. 2,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,470. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

