Stock Traders Buy High Volume of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:FDN)

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,999 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 652% compared to the average volume of 399 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDN traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $220.21. 96,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.47. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $245.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

