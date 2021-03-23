Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Vinco Ventures Call Options (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 18,503 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,091% compared to the typical volume of 1,554 call options.

Vinco Ventures stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 888,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,953. The company has a market cap of $57.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.60. Vinco Ventures has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures stock. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Vinco Ventures as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

