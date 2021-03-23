StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.23% of StoneCo worth $53,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

