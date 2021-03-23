STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of STOR opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

