Strix Group (LON:KETL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $295.32

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 295.32 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 295.32 ($3.86), with a volume of 4293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288 ($3.76).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Strix Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.05. The company has a market cap of £606.29 million and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.