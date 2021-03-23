StrongHands (SHND) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $690.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 127.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,422,373,377 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,009,179,023 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars.

