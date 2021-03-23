Substratum Market Cap Hits $3.54 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $29,209.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 130.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.11 or 0.00624943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023383 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.