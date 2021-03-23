Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells $4,284,461.25 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $4,284,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $3,082,066.25.

SUMO traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $18.86. 2,057,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

