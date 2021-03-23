SUN (SUN) Achieves Market Cap of $139.76 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, SUN has traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $139.76 million and approximately $378.05 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN token can currently be bought for about $28.71 or 0.00052535 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.12 or 0.00468694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00062520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00148608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00812779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00075712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,868,362 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

