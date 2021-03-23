Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the period. Sunoco makes up about 1.8% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sunoco worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 153.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SUN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Shares of NYSE SUN remained flat at $$31.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 430,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,683. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

