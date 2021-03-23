Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells $702,316.80 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 12,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $702,316.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,863,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $389,213.10.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $137,569.95.

On Monday, March 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96.

On Monday, January 4th, Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $529,061.68.

Shares of RUN traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,692,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,004. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,404.10 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

