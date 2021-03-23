sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.01

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. sUSD has a market cap of $143.30 million and $2.79 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001840 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.15 or 0.00630997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00066901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023496 BTC.

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

