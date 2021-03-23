SVB Financial Group Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $511.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $516.60 and a 200-day moving average of $379.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $577.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

In related news, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

