SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 493,251 shares.The stock last traded at $507.41 and had previously closed at $511.76.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $516.60 and a 200 day moving average of $379.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

