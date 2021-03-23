SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Sold by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC trimmed its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SVMK worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth $189,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVMK traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SVMK shares. TheStreet cut SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $120,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $179,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 487,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,770,795. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

