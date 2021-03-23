Swap Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $435,549.05 and approximately $1,542.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.19 or 0.00465241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00150028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00053473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.59 or 0.00773486 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00075059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,762,440 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

