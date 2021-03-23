SWYFT Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, SWYFT has traded down 4% against the dollar. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $28,434.76 and approximately $8,944.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

