SYNNEX Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.
SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years.
Shares of SNX stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.93. 1,070,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,336. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Several research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.
In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
