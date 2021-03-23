SYNNEX Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.93. 1,070,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,336. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

