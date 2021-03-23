SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $108.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

SNX traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $111.26. 1,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,523. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.78.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management grew its stake in SYNNEX by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management now owns 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 771.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 483,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,480,000 after buying an additional 428,006 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Russell Frank Co raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 161,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 94,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 520,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,094 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

