Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stake Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Synovus Financial worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

SNV opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.