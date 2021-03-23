T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 331.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,687 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 2.5% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $126.12. The stock had a trading volume of 62,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.35.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

