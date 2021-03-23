Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Up 2.8%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.04 and last traded at $176.72. 37,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,448,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,055 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,637,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

